Report: ‘Foregone conclusion’ that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope re-signs with Lakers
- Updated: November 17, 2020
On Monday, it was reported that Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would be declining his player option to become a free agent this offseason.
Though it was previously stated that the veteran was “open” to signing elsewhere, an update on the matter seems to indicate that he’ll end up on the Lakers for the 2020-21 campaign.
According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, KCP re-signing with the #Lakers is a "foregone conclusion." pic.twitter.com/IXsNmxTyr4
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 16, 2020
This is great news for Lakers fans and brass alike. Though Caldwell-Pope endured a slow start to his 2019-20 season, he ended up becoming a major contributor during his team’s title run.
In the postseason, Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. He shot a blistering 37.8 percent from beyond the arc during the Lakers’ epic run to an NBA championship.
Now, it looks like Caldwell-Pope is intent on making good on that performance to earn more money. It’s a fully understandable move and would have been quite surprising if he had not chosen to opt out.
Hopefully, the Lakers and Caldwell-Pope are able to come to an agreement to bring him back into the fold so that he can play a major role in helping them try to defend their title in the upcoming season.