Report: Epic Kobe Bryant jersey from his 1st postseason sells for millions

Collectibles from the career of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant continue to sell for absurd prices.

Since the Lakers icon’s untimely death in 2020, plenty of fans have gone to great lengths to obtain rare Bryant items. For instance, earlier this year, a rare Bryant card reportedly fetched $2 million in the market.

Recently, a game-worn Bryant jersey, which he used during his first postseason, reportedly sold for more than $2 million.

“Kobe Bryant’s game-worn Lakers jersey from his first playoff series — the only one publicly known/available — just sold for a riiiiiiidiculous amount of money … $2,735,546 million, to be exact!” TMZ Sports reported. “The threads were on the block at SCP Auctions … and after 26 bids, the purple and gold Lakers home jersey went for 7 figures.”

The jersey can be seen below.

The jersey has some very unique characteristics.

Bryant entered the league in 1996, making his debut with the Lakers. In his rookie season, L.A. reached the postseason, advancing to the Western Conference semifinals to face the Utah Jazz.

Although he played just 15.5 minutes per game in the regular season and 14.8 minutes per game throughout the 1997 playoffs, Bryant was given significant playing time in the team’s last two matches against the Jazz. He averaged 28.5 minutes per contest during that stretch. However, the Lakers were eliminated by Utah in five games.

The following season, Bryant continued his ascent to superstardom, as he roughly doubled his scoring average from his rookie campaign. He averaged 15.4 points per game in his sophomore season. He earned the first of his 18 All-Star nods that year. He even became the youngest All-Star starter in NBA history.

After a couple more years of steady improvement, the Lakers icon finally achieved his dream of becoming an NBA champion in the 1999-00 season. He finished his NBA career with five titles and an MVP award, which he won in 2008.