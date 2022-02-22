Report: Extremely rare Kobe Bryant card sells for record price

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is one of the best and most iconic players in NBA history.

The Hall of Famer accomplished many things throughout his lengthy professional career, and he’s still an inspiration to many people all over the world.

One of the rarest Bryant cards in existence recently sold for an absurd amount of money, according to a report.

JUST IN: One of the rarest Kobe Bryant cards in existence has sold for $2 million — setting an all-time record for a Kobe card. The record sale was brokered last week through @PWCCmarketplace. pic.twitter.com/FdGtA2OD52 — Boardroom (@boardroom) February 22, 2022

It’s fairly common for rare cards like this one of Bryant to sell for lots of money. It’ll certainly be interesting to see if another Bryant card sells for more than this one in the future.

The card appears to be one from the 1997-98 NBA campaign, which was Bryant’s second season in the association. That season, he averaged 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on 42.8 percent shooting from the field and 34.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He was named an All-Star during that campaign.

Bryant was selected with the 13th overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, who traded him away to the Lakers for center Vlade Divac. Bryant never played for any other team besides the Lakers.

Throughout his career, Bryant accumulated 18 All-Star selections, five NBA titles, two NBA Finals MVP awards and one regular-season MVP award. He definitely left his mark on the game of basketball. He posted career averages of 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from 3-point land.

Bryant, of course, tragically died in a helicopter crash in January of 2020. To this day, people all over the world continue to remember him and honor his legacy.