Shaquille O’Neal wants WNBA players to get similar contracts to those of some NBA players

The WNBA is on the rise, with popularity perhaps at an all-time high for the league.

As the WNBA gains momentum, the league’s players are getting more and more attention — but that doesn’t mean they’re being paid the same as their NBA counterparts.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal wants to see that change, with the Hall of Famer envisioning a world where WNBA players get similar contracts to those of some NBA players.

Shaq on the WNBA: "They've always played great, they've always played hard. I'm glad they're getting the exposure. They definitely deserve it. Now we just gotta get 'em similar contracts as what some of these NBA guys are making."

WNBA salaries are often a hot-button topic in the sports world, and the issue sometimes even leaks into political conversations.

The top salaries in the WNBA in terms of average annual value come in around $250,000. While that would certainly be a nice salary for the average American, it pales in compassion to the NBA’s 2024-25 top salary ($55,761,216), average salary ($11,864,465), league-minimum salary ($1,157,153) and two-way salary ($578,577).

The WNBA still only generates a fraction of the revenue that the NBA does. That could change in the future but remains a major obstacle for now.

It’s worth noting, however, that this isn’t the only challenge at play. What also must be considered is that NBA players receive about 50 percent of their league’s revenue, while WNBA players receive an estimated 10 percent of their league’s revenue.

That could change when the current WNBA collective bargaining agreement expires, opening the door for players to negotiate a new contract. For WNBA players to earn a bigger slice of the revenue would be a step in the right direction.

This year’s WNBA rookie class has pumped lots of life into the league, with players like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese bringing new energy to the game. Of course, there are other talented players scattered all over the league.

As the women’s game continues to grow, there will certainly be more conversations about getting the players the money they deserve, and it sounds like O’Neal will have their backs along the way.

The playoffs in the WNBA will begin in September, giving the league an elevated chance to gain some exposure as teams battle for a championship.