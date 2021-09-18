- LeBron James reveals something he sees ‘so many’ basketball players do that annoys him
- LeBron James laughs at huge irony of Clippers’ monumental ceremony
- Report: Marc Gasol a ‘name to watch’ for Golden State Warriors
- Report: Former Lakers forward agrees to sign deal with Nets
- Former NFL star calls out Russell Westbrook as part of Illuminati with an LGBTQ agenda
- Richard Jefferson says Vince Carter was more talented than LeBron James
- Report: Former Rockets forward to sign deal with Lakers
- LeBron James severely disrespected by ESPN as it releases latest NBA predictions
- ESPN pegs Lakers as heavy underdogs behind Nets to win 2022 NBA Finals
- Carmelo Anthony compares LeBron James to 900-year-old Italian grandmother in response to haters
LeBron James reveals something he sees ‘so many’ basketball players do that annoys him
-
- Updated: September 18, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently took to Twitter to talk about a pet peeve of his.
The 17-time All-Star explained that it “annoys” him when players “work on stuff they are never going use in the game.”
Why do so many ball players work on stuff they are never going to use in the game?? Seriously question. Annoys me a tad. 🤔
— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 18, 2021
James is an exceptionally hard worker, and he’s constantly looking to improve his game. It sounds like he’s bothered by the fact that some players don’t take practice as seriously as they should.
James’ work ethic has done him wonders throughout his NBA career. He has earned four MVP awards and four NBA titles. In the 2021-22 season, he’ll look to win his fifth ring.
The 36-year-old has career averages of 27.0 points. 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He’s one of the most well-rounded players in basketball.
He’s coming off of a 2020-21 season in which he averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. Despite the fact that he’s aging, he’s still a wildly productive player.
He’ll look to maintain his status as an elite player in the upcoming campaign.