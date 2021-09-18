LeBron James reveals something he sees ‘so many’ basketball players do that annoys him

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently took to Twitter to talk about a pet peeve of his.

The 17-time All-Star explained that it “annoys” him when players “work on stuff they are never going use in the game.”

Why do so many ball players work on stuff they are never going to use in the game?? Seriously question. Annoys me a tad. 🤔 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 18, 2021

James is an exceptionally hard worker, and he’s constantly looking to improve his game. It sounds like he’s bothered by the fact that some players don’t take practice as seriously as they should.

James’ work ethic has done him wonders throughout his NBA career. He has earned four MVP awards and four NBA titles. In the 2021-22 season, he’ll look to win his fifth ring.

The 36-year-old has career averages of 27.0 points. 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He’s one of the most well-rounded players in basketball.

He’s coming off of a 2020-21 season in which he averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. Despite the fact that he’s aging, he’s still a wildly productive player.

He’ll look to maintain his status as an elite player in the upcoming campaign.