NBA insider thinks Golden State Warriors aren’t done pursuing LeBron James

Although the Golden State Warriors may have been unsuccessful in their rumored bid to land Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James before the trade deadline earlier this month, one NBA insider seems to think the team could make another push for the veteran in the future.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe spoke about the matter on Thursday.

“You can’t blame the Warriors for trying, and I’ll tell you this…I don’t think the Warriors are done trying because like Steph [Curry] said, why not pick up the phone and keep on trying?” Lowe said.

Although James is reportedly focused on returning to the Lakers this coming offseason, there will likely be speculation about his future until he officially signs his next deal. On his current contract, he has a player option for next season that he may decline to become a free agent.

The Lakers are reportedly open to the idea of adding James’ son Bronny, who could be in the NBA as soon as next season. The elder James has made it clear that he would love to play with his son, so if the Lakers were to add the youngster, they’d likely be in great shape to keep the superstar around.

The elder James remains one of the top players in the NBA despite being 39 years old and in his 21st season. He’s currently averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game while shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from deep.

He’s doing all that for a Lakers team that is 30-26 on the season and enjoying a three-game winning streak. L.A. made the Western Conference Finals last season and would love to have a similar playoff run this season.

A duo featuring Curry and the elder James would certainly have a dramatic effect on the NBA, especially since the two players have tons of history. While the pairing would likely be lethal, some fans would probably rather see the longtime competitors remain competitors.

Curry’s Warriors are 26-26 this season and currently hold the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference. The Lakers hold the No. 9 spot. It’s certainly possible that the squads meet in the postseason with a lot on the line, whether it’s in the play-in tournament or playoffs.