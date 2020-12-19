- Report: Councilwoman Dahli Myers indicted after using taxpayer money to ‘stalk’ Magic Johnson and Richard Seymour
Anthony Davis shocks fans with ‘disgusting’ act during Lakers preseason game
-
- Updated: December 19, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis spent a portion of the team’s final preseason game to perform some rather unsightly grooming by clipping his toenails.
Since nail-clipping is usually something done within a person’s home or a locker room, some people on social media criticized the veteran superstar for his actions.
Anthony Davis is trimming his toe nails on the bench. 🤨😂
(via @pickuphoop) pic.twitter.com/KmjTwvJBdP
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 19, 2020
yea im done lmao, see yall opening night https://t.co/MSGlSO1Ggk
— Mājid (@ImDahDude_23) December 19, 2020
This disgusting asf https://t.co/wVAYTtWAsd
— YERRRR💎🌁 (@GSWKinta111) December 19, 2020
Due to the fact that the game was the final preseason game for the Lakers, Davis’ boredom in waiting for the contest to end was likely one reason for his action.
In truth, the reference to the act being “disgusting” is simply social media hyperbole with Lakers fans presumably not all that interested exactly where Davis performs such grooming.
Those fans will likely focus more on Tuesday’s opening game of the 2020-21 season, when Davis and the Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center.