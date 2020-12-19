Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis spent a portion of the team’s final preseason game to perform some rather unsightly grooming by clipping his toenails.

Since nail-clipping is usually something done within a person’s home or a locker room, some people on social media criticized the veteran superstar for his actions.

yea im done lmao, see yall opening night https://t.co/MSGlSO1Ggk — Mājid (@ImDahDude_23) December 19, 2020

Due to the fact that the game was the final preseason game for the Lakers, Davis’ boredom in waiting for the contest to end was likely one reason for his action.

In truth, the reference to the act being “disgusting” is simply social media hyperbole with Lakers fans presumably not all that interested exactly where Davis performs such grooming.

Those fans will likely focus more on Tuesday’s opening game of the 2020-21 season, when Davis and the Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center.