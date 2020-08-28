On Wednesday, the NBA postponed all three games after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their match against the Orlando Magic in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Later that day, the players inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. sat down to discuss what their next steps would be.

Reports have emerged that the Los Angeles Lakers, with the leading of LeBron James, walked out of the meeting with the intent of not finishing the rest of the season. Dwight Howard was the only Laker who decided to stay behind.

“With emotions all over the place, [Udonis] Haslem pressed James and asked the star what he planned to do, reminding him that he’s the face of the league and it goes as he goes, sources said,” Chris Haynes wrote. “James then said, ‘We’re out,’ and walked out with almost all of his teammates following behind, sources said, with Dwight Howard being the only Laker who remained.”

Interestingly, Howard was among those who considered sitting out the restart of the season two months ago. He eventually decided to play, even promising to win the title if the Lakers make it to the NBA Finals.

According to reports, the players in the bubble met again on Thursday morning. This time, they decided to vote in favor of continuing the postseason.

This means that the Lakers can resume their championship quest this season, where Howard has been playing a significant role. In four games in this year’s playoffs, he has contributed 7.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game off the bench.