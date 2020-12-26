The Los Angeles Lakers are bullish on newcomer Dennis Schroder.

Although the organization has yet to see Schroder play on its roster for even a month, it is intent on signing the point guard to a contract extension.

“The Los Angeles Lakers have begun engaging with starting point guard Dennis Schroder in contract extension talks, and those discussions are expected to pick up again as soon as mid-February, sources tell ESPN,” Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported.

As a matter of fact, the Lakers attempted extending Schroder’s contract before the 2020-21 campaign even started. However, he rejected the Lakers’ generous offer.

“Before the start of the season, Schroder turned down an initial Lakers offer to extend his contract for an additional two-years and $33.4 million, sources said — an overture that represented the maximum allowable offer the Lakers could make him prior to February 16,” Wojnarowski wrote.

The Lakers picked up Schroder by dealing Danny Green and a first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Schroder, 27, collected 18.9 points per game on 46.9 percent shooting from the field last season.

Lakers superstar LeBron James has been wanting to play alongside the bulldog for a while. He was thrilled when the Lakers acquired him.

The Lakers have extended LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma since they captured the 2020 championship.