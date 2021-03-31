   Report: Dennis Schroder likely to be backup option for Chicago Bulls if they can't land Lonzo Ball in offseason - Lakers Daily
Report: Dennis Schroder likely to be backup option for Chicago Bulls if they can't land Lonzo Ball in offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to have competition for point guard Dennis Schroder this summer.

Apparently, the Chicago Bulls may snatch Schroder from Los Angeles if they strike out on acquiring Lonzo Ball.

Schroder, 27, was one of the Lakers’ key acquisitions last offseason.

The Lakers dealt sharpshooter Danny Green in order to pick up Schroder before the 2020-21 campaign. The guard has been phenomenal thus far.

On the season, Schroder is averaging 15.4 points, 4.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. He’s done a tremendous job picking up the slack in recent weeks with the superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James sidelined.

While the Lakers have been trying to extend Schroder, they have been denied. He reportedly turned down a $84 million contract extension from the Lakers.

As for the Bulls, their priority appears to be landing Ball. The Bulls are seen as the most probable landing spot for the star guard.