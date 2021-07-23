Report: Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma ‘feuded’ throughout season and playoffs

After a season filled with injuries, the Los Angeles Lakers went down in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

However, injuries may not have been their only problem. Reportedly, two of their most important complementary players were at odds with each other.

League sources say Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma feuded throughout the season, with things going further south throughout the #Lakers’ first-round series loss to Phoenix. Interesting note to consider heading into the draft and free agency. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 23, 2021

Dennis Schroder was acquired last offseason for swingman Danny Green and a draft pick. Although Schroder played well for most of the season, many Lakers fans grew disenchanted with him because they felt he had a bad attitude.

Kyle Kuzma became a popular player early in his career, but some fans have grown frustrated with him due to his inconsistency on the offensive end.

Schroder will become a free agent once the offseason officially begins, and Kuzma apparently wants to leave the Lakers.

If the team is to reload and improve its chances of regaining the NBA title, one or both of them could be jettisoned to make it happen.