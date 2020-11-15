- Report: DeMar DeRozan now extremely likely to be traded to the Lakers this season
- Updated: November 15, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are interested in trading for San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan.
According to a report, the Lakers would be willing to trade Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma in order to acquire DeRozan.
Now, according to Bovada, the odds that DeRozan gets traded to the Lakers are increasingly likely.
DeMar DeRozan will be traded to Los Angeles Lakers….
ACCORDING to @BovadaOfficial.
Betting Odds:
Yes +400
No -700 pic.twitter.com/zpDP8Gan2C
— 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) November 15, 2020
DeRozan, 31, could be the third star alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
While it is interesting that the Lakers could mix up their roster after winning an NBA title, DeRozan would certainly improve the team.
The Lakers struggled to find a third option behind James and Davis, but DeRozan’s scoring prowess would eliminate that problem.
While it may come at the cost of Kuzma, Los Angeles likely wants to go all in on its current duo of James and Davis and worry about the future later.
Last season, DeRozan averaged 22.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game on 53.1 percent shooting from the field.