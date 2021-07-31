Report: DeMar DeRozan expected to still show ‘significant interest’ in joining Lakers

- Report: Knicks linked to Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker
- Updated: July 31, 2021
According to a recent report, DeMar DeRozan might be willing to take a pay cut in order to join the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason.
“With [Russell] Westbrook now headed to Los Angeles, multiple league personnel contacted by B/R expect there to be significant interest from several veterans, including DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay and Carmelo Anthony, to forgo higher salary opportunities elsewhere and join the Lakers in pursuit of a championship,” wrote Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.
With the recent addition of Westbrook, the Lakers are considered by many to be the favorites to win the title in the 2021-22 season.
There will certainly be some stiff competition, as the Brooklyn Nets’ Big 3 will challenge any team in the NBA, but the Lakers have to feel good about their chances against anyone.
DeRozan is at a stage in his career where winning a title might be his top priority. At 31 years old, he is still chasing his first ring, and joining the Lakers would be a wise decision in trying to fulfill that goal.
DeRozan is a four-time All-Star. For his career, he averages 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game as a 46.0 percent shooter from the field and a 28.1 percent shooter from deep. He is a solid all-around player who brings a lot to the table.
The Lakers are going to have to get creative financially when it comes to adding players, but if DeRozan is willing to take a discount to make a deal work, then he could end up in L.A. for the upcoming season.