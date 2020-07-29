Report: Clippers to Be Without 3 Key Rotation Players on Opening Night vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Clippers will be significantly shorthanded against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday for the teams’ resumption opener of the 2019-20 season.

On Wednesday, the Clippers announced that they will be without Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell.

Beverley, 32, is the starting point guard for the Clippers. He is one of the toughest defenders in the league.

On the season, the gritty guard is putting up 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Beverley conducted a crucial defensive play on Lakers superstar LeBron James during the teams’ duel on Christmas Day in 2019.

Williams, who is one of the best backup players in the league, is forced to quarantine after leaving the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. for an emergency. The sharpshooter was seen partying with rapper Jack Harlow at a strip club called Magic City in Atlanta.

The reigning Sixth Man of the Year is averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest this season.

As for Harrell, he remains outside the NBA bubble. In fact, he could be out for an extended period of time. The big man is putting up 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season.

The Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, while the Clippers are the No. 2 seed.