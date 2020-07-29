Report: Montrezl Harrell to Miss Thursday’s Game vs. Lakers, May Not Return to NBA Bubble for While

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday in a highly anticipated marquee matchup as the NBA gets set to resume the 2019-20 NBA season in Orlando, Fla.

While the Lakers will be without Avery Bradley, who opted out of the restart due to concerns about the novel coronavirus, the Clippers could be without several key players.

Clippers reserve guard Lou Williams is still serving a 10-day quarantine after visiting a strip club on an excused absence from the bubble, while it is now being reported that big man Montrezl Harrell will miss Thursday’s matchup due to a “personal matter.”

“Los Angeles Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell will miss the highly anticipated restart matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday and it is unclear when he will return the NBA’s Disney bubble, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” wrote Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

This comes as a shock to most Clippers fans, as Harrell was expected to be gone for only a few days.

Whenever the forward returns to the bubble at Walt Disney World Resort, he will have to quarantine for two days before being cleared to join his team.

Harrell is averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in 27.8 minutes per game this season.

The Lakers will face off against the Clippers at 6 p.m. PST on Thurday night.