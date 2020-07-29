- Report: Montrezl Harrell to Miss Thursday’s Game vs. Lakers, May Not Return to NBA Bubble for While
- Video: Skip Bayless Shocks the World, Says He’s ‘All in’ on LeBron James and the Lakers
- LeBron James to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope During Lakers Scrimmage: ‘Come on With Your Sh—y A–‘
- Frank Vogel Identifies 2 Key Areas Lakers Need to Improve Upon When Season Resumes
- Report: Lakers Fear Anthony Davis Could Miss Thursday’s Game vs. Clippers With Injury
- Paul Pierce Says He’ll Put LeBron James on His All-Time Top 5 List If Lakers Win Title This Season
- Frank Vogel Heaps Massive Praise on ‘Vital’ Alex Caruso After Lakers’ Final Scrimmage Game
- J.R. Smith Boasts Message of Extreme Confidence After 20-Point Showing vs. Washington Wizards
- Video: Shoeless LeBron James Dives Out of His Seat and Over the Stands to Get a Loose Ball
- Report: Lakers Plan to Rest Several Key Players in Monday’s Scrimmage vs. Wizards
Report: Montrezl Harrell to Miss Thursday’s Game vs. Lakers, May Not Return to NBA Bubble for While
-
- Updated: July 29, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday in a highly anticipated marquee matchup as the NBA gets set to resume the 2019-20 NBA season in Orlando, Fla.
While the Lakers will be without Avery Bradley, who opted out of the restart due to concerns about the novel coronavirus, the Clippers could be without several key players.
Clippers reserve guard Lou Williams is still serving a 10-day quarantine after visiting a strip club on an excused absence from the bubble, while it is now being reported that big man Montrezl Harrell will miss Thursday’s matchup due to a “personal matter.”
“Los Angeles Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell will miss the highly anticipated restart matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday and it is unclear when he will return the NBA’s Disney bubble, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” wrote Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.
This comes as a shock to most Clippers fans, as Harrell was expected to be gone for only a few days.
Whenever the forward returns to the bubble at Walt Disney World Resort, he will have to quarantine for two days before being cleared to join his team.
Harrell is averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in 27.8 minutes per game this season.
The Lakers will face off against the Clippers at 6 p.m. PST on Thurday night.