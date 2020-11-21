On Friday, the Los Angeles Clippers were hit with a thunderbolt, as big man Montrezl Harrell left to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Understandably, members of the Clippers were shocked.

Clippers players are legitimately shocked that Montrezl Harrell signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. They didn't expect this. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 21, 2020

Harrell was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year this past season for a team that was a frontrunner to win the NBA championship.

He averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in 27.8 minutes a game and shot 58.0 percent from the field. He was a menacing presence in the paint for the Clippers, especially offensively and on the boards.

One of the chief reasons the Clippers were picked to win it all by many observers was their bench, which possessed not only Harrell but also guard Lou Williams, a three-time Sixth Man of the Year.

The loss creates a gaping hole in the Clippers’ rotation, as well as more uncertainty about their chances of contending this upcoming season.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will be getting a ferocious player who finishes well near the rim, runs the floor, rebounds well and is just 26 years of age.