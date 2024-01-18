Report: Bronny James is on ‘multiple’ draft boards across the NBA

Bronny James reportedly is on the draft boards of multiple NBA teams as he continues his first season at the University of Southern California (USC).

"When I talk to people around the league, [Bronny James] is on the draft boards of multiple teams."@ShamsCharania on LeBron watching Bronny's USC game during his postgame interviews. 📺: https://t.co/wdT8I0ST8g pic.twitter.com/9N6SmOU2fD — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 18, 2024

The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had the start of his first collegiate campaign delayed as he recovered from a cardiac incident he suffered during the summer. Now back in action, the 19-year-old is averaging 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 10 appearances.

He is coming off his season-high in minutes played, as he scored 11 points against the University of Arizona on Wednesday with Kevin Durant in attendance. The elder James was seen watching that game while conducting his own postgame interviews following the Lakers’ 127-110 victory against the Dallas Mavericks.

The elder James has long expressed a desire to play in the NBA at the same time as his son. That could be coming even closer to fruition if the younger James decides to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft after playing one season in college.

Prior to his medical issue, the younger James was seen by ESPN as a first-round pick. In a more recent analysis of his draft status, multiple NBA executives tabbed him as a late first-round selection, with one scout even questioning that projection. That was before his season debut with USC, so it’s possible that his stock has shifted since then.

Though the elder James does have some contract flexibility allowing him to perhaps choose where he will play next season, one former NBA executive said he can’t see teams drafting the prospect just to lure his more heralded father.

However, if the Lakers somehow do wind up with the opportunity to draft the younger James, an NBA scout said they will not pass on him.

The elder James remains one of the best players in the NBA even at 39 years old and in his 21st season. He has averaged 24.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest while appearing in 38 of the Lakers’ 42 games so far.

It is clear the elder James still has some gas left in the tank, making the likelihood of him playing in the league with his son more apt to become a reality.