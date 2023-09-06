NBA scout on Bronny James: ‘If the Lakers get a pick, they won’t pass on him’

The Los Angeles Lakers might not end up with a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The New Orleans Pelicans can decide to either acquire Los Angeles’ 2024 first-rounder or defer and receive the team’s 2025 first-round pick instead.

But an NBA scout said that if the Lakers get a pick in next year’s draft, they won’t pass on LeBron James’ son Bronny.

“I think Bronny will go in the draft because of who he is, and some team will really think LeBron will come if they draft him,” the scout told HoopsHype. “If the Lakers get a pick, they won’t pass on him. He’s a decent player. He’s better than some guys who may get picked ahead of him. He’s solid, not spectacular. He knows how to play. He can handle the ball well enough. If you leave him alone, he’ll drill a three. He reminds me of Austin Rivers as a player, and he’s stayed in the league for over a decade.”

The elder James, 38, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. He has played for three teams — the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers — across his 20 seasons in the NBA. The elder James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game in 55 appearances with the storied Lakers franchise during the 2022-23 regular season (54 starts).

Those numbers were good enough for him to earn an All-Star nod, the 19th of his pro career, as well as a spot on the All-NBA Third Team.

The elder James has accomplished so much during his pro career, both from an individual and collective standpoint. He has six All-Defensive team selections, 19 All-NBA selections, four regular-season MVP awards, three All-Star Game MVP awards and one scoring title to his name.

But, most importantly, the 38-year-old has helped lead his teams to four NBA titles in 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2020. The elder James’ first two titles, in 2012 and 2013, came when he was a member of the Heat alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. The Heat beat Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Oklahoma City Thunder in five games in the 2012 NBA Finals and Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and the San Antonio Spurs in seven games in the 2013 NBA Finals.

The elder James’ most impressive title came during 2016 when he was a member of the Cavaliers. The Cavaliers rallied all the way back from a 3-1 series against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals to win the series in seven games.

The forward’s most recent title came as a member of the Lakers. The elder James and Anthony Davis helped lead the Lakers to an NBA Finals victory over Jimmy Butler and the Heat in 2020.

Here’s to hoping that the Lakers will have a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and the younger James will team up with the elder James in Los Angeles.