Report: Bradley Beal was ‘part of the decision’ to trade Russell Westbrook last summer

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal seems to have a played a part in the team’s decision to trade Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers in the offseason.

“Wizards owner Ted Leonsis, general manager Tommy Sheppard and Beal have a trust level and stay in communication,” wrote ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “Beal was part of the decision to trade Westbrook last summer and was a lead recruiter in bringing in free agent Spencer Dinwiddie, team sources said. Beal and his family have forged a close relationship with new teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.”

Beal has been the subject of trade rumors for a few seasons now as a member of the Wizards, but seems to be content in staying with the team that drafted him third overall in 2012. Beal is averaging 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game for Washington this season.

The Wizards got off to a hot start to the season without Westbrook before cooling off a bit and currently sit at 23-21. Washington has won four of its last six games.

Westbrook has faced plenty of criticism since joining the Lakers this past offseason after one season in Washington. The Lakers have been up and down for most of the 2021-22 season so far, currently sitting at 22-22.

The veteran point guard is averaging 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game for the Lakers this season. Los Angeles continues to weather the storm with Anthony Davis still sidelined with injury.

The Lakers are 2-3 in their last five games and snapped a three-game losing streak with a big win over the Utah Jazz on Monday. Los Angeles is back in action on Wednesday playing host to the Indiana Pacers.