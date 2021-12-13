Report: Boston Celtics open to trading Dennis Schroder

The Boston Celtics reportedly are expected to be open to dealing guard Dennis Schroder this season.

Schroder, who signed a one-year deal with the Celtics for north of $5 million this past offseason, could be on the move to his fourth team in three seasons.

“Rival teams expect the Celtics to be open to talks around guard Dennis Schröder, who inked a one-year deal with Boston in the offseason but has had a strong season that likely prices him out of a potential re-signing,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania wrote. “Schröder is averaging 17.5 points, 4.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game this season.”

Schroder spent the 2020-21 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, but the team decided to let him walk in free agency. The Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook to fill their need at point guard, and Schroder was left as the odd man out.

It seems unlikely that the Lakers would be open to a Schroder reunion, especially since they are hoping to get guard Kendrick Nunn back at some point during the 2021-22 season.

The Celtics are just 13-14 so far this season, and it’s possible that the team will seek a long-term replacement for Schroder in a deal or an asset in one of the upcoming NBA drafts.

The Celtics currently are the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. Boston is looking to get back on track this season, especially considering the team made the playoffs as the East’s No. 7 seed last year.

Schroder, 28, averages 14.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from beyond the arc in his NBA career.