On Thursday, guard Avery Bradley officially opted out of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, that does not mean that his time has necessarily come to an end in L.A.

According to a report, Bradley could indeed end up back on the Lakers with one caveat.

According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Avery Bradley's preference is to stay with the #Lakers. He would likely re-sign with them if offered a two-year deal. pic.twitter.com/CXwW78WgXd — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 20, 2020

Bradley was a valuable member of the Lakers’ roster ahead of the mid-March pause of the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the pandemic, Bradley averaged 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He started 44 of the 49 games he played in and was a major force behind the Lakers’ defensive identity.

With that in mind, the Lakers fared perfectly well without Bradley once they entered the NBA bubble.

After all, they are the defending NBA champs.

Still, with reports that guard Rajon Rondo is likely on the way out, the Lakers would likely love to hold onto Bradley to maintain some continuity in the backcourt.