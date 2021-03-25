While veteran guard Avery Bradley was dealt to the Houston Rockets on Thursday, a new report suggests that Bradley could end up returning to the Lakers in time for the regular season stretch run.

A name to monitor as the Lakers look to fill their final roster spots: Avery Bradley. He was traded to HOU from MIA today. Rockets already have logjam of guards to back up John Wall. Bradley, a former Pelinka client, made strong impression on LAL before opting out of the bubble — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 25, 2021

If Bradley does become available, it will presumably come in either the form of a buyout or an outright release, since Thursday afternoon marked the deadline for NBA trades.

The 30-year-old Bradley had only played in 10 games for the Miami Heat this season after signing with them during the offseason. That transaction came after Bradley had spent one season with the Lakers, which ended when COVID-19 concerns resulted in his aforementioned opting out.

The Lakers are currently in need of additional players to help the team deal with the extended absences of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis

During his short stint with the Heat this season, Bradley put up similar numbers to the ones he provided to the Lakers during the 2019-20 campaign. During his previous Lakers tenure, he averaged 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.