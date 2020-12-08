Miami Heat guard Avery Bradley opened up about his decision to opt out of the NBA’s restart last season.

Bradley, who was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers last season, decided to sit out the league’s restart in the Orlando, Fla. bubble.

The Lakers went on to win the title without Bradley, as they defeated the Heat in six games in the NBA Finals.

Avery Bradley, on bypassing Lakers' playoff title run, "It was really hard for me. It was hard. It was tough . . . The championship game, my hands were sweating." Said he spoke regularly through the bubble with Rob Pelinka. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 8, 2020

It seems that Bradley knew that his decision was going to be difficult to deal with.

However, it makes sense that he sat out due to the concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic that is still taking a toll across the United States.

Now, Bradley will have a new beginning in Miami.

Last season, he averaged 8.6 points per game. However, his best attribute is his ability to lock players up defensively.

This season, the Lakers will likely call on Dennis Schroder to be one of their leaders in the backcourt.