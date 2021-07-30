The Los Angeles Lakers picked up undrafted guard Austin Reaves following the 2021 NBA Draft.

It appears Reaves opted not to get drafted in order to select his own spot after the draft.

“Reaves signed with the Lakers on a two-way deal following the draft,” wrote Sam Vecenie of The Athletic. “Sources told The Athletic that Reaves turned down the ability to get drafted in order to pick his own spot after the draft. Ultimately, the Lakers were the most attractive option, and it’s easy to see why.”

The Lakers had a busy day on Thursday.

Most notably, the 2020 champs agreed to a blockbuster trade to shift the landscape of the NBA. They acquired superstar Russell Westbrook and two future second-round picks from the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

With the addition of Reaves, the Lakers add another young, promising prospect. Reaves has experience with two separate collegiate programs.

The youngster put up a career-high 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game for the University of Oklahoma Sooners last season.