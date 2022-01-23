- Report: Anthony Davis spent time working on shot mechanics while rehabbing from injury
Report: Anthony Davis spent time working on shot mechanics while rehabbing from injury
- Updated: January 23, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers will soon receive a key reinforcement, as star big man Anthony Davis seems to be nearing a return to the court.
The organization and its fans will be glad to hear that Davis might be coming back with improved shot mechanics.
“Davis has used the rehabilitation to work on not only his knee but his shot mechanics as well, sources told ESPN,” wrote Dave McMenamin.
While Davis has been shooting relatively efficiently from the field this season, his perimeter shot has been missing since the start of the campaign.
In 27 games, the big man has shot 52.1 percent from the field. However, he has knocked down just 17.9 percent of his shots from 3-point land.
In order for the Lakers to have a chance to live up to their full potential, the team will likely need Davis to shoot better from the perimeter.
Still, the eight-time All-Star’s return to play will give the Lakers a needed boost. The squad has been reeling recently, losing four of its last six games. L.A. is 23-23 at this point in the 2021-22 campaign and sits in the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference.
The organization has also had to deal with some difficult matters lately, such as the coaching staff benching Russell Westbrook during the final minutes of a game against the Indiana Pacers and reports about head coach Frank Vogel’s job security.
If Davis is able to play against the Miami Heat on Sunday, then his anticipated comeback will be against the team that L.A. beat to win the NBA title back in 2020.
After their match against Miami, the Lakers will next face the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday on the road.