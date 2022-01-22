Report: Lakers upgrade Anthony Davis’ status to ‘questionable’ for Sunday’s tilt vs. Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers received incredible news on Saturday as it was reported that superstar big man Anthony Davis has been upgraded to questionable for the team’s Sunday tilt versus the Miami Heat.

Anthony Davis has been upgraded to questionable and will be a game-time decision against Miami, per the Lakers. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 22, 2022

Davis has been dealing with an MCL sprain and last saw action on Dec. 17 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It is an encouraging sign for a team that’s been sputtering as of late. The Lakers have won just two out of their last six games and are just 23-23 on the season, good enough for eighth place in the Western Conference.

Davis will not only bring his 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, but he will also bring back his defensive fortitude, which has made the Lakers one of the best teams in the league with the forward on the floor.

The Lakers face off against the Heat at 3 p.m. PST and hopefully Davis will be in full uniform by then.