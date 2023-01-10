Report: Anthony Davis’ ramp up will include ‘underwater workouts and anti-gravity treadmills’ to reduce load on foot

On Monday, it was reported that Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is set to soon begin a “ramp-up process to return to play.”

That ramp-up process will include some interesting techniques that will aim to reduce the load on his injured foot, according to Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register.

“A person with knowledge of Davis’ recovery confirmed to Southern California News Group that Davis, who has now missed 13 consecutive games, will likely begin with underwater workouts and anti-gravity treadmills to reduce the load on his feet as he conditions back to game shape,” wrote Goon. “The process could take weeks, but there is hope that Davis could be ready to play by the end of the month.”

Davis has been out of the lineup as he deals with a stress injury in his right foot that he suffered on Dec. 16 against the Denver Nuggets. The University of Kentucky big man had been having one of the best seasons of his career before going down with the injury.

The former No. 1 overall pick is recording 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game this season while knocking down 59.4 percent of his shots from the field. He had even been mentioned in some MVP award conversations prior to suffering the injury.

In the 13 games that Davis has missed since Dec. 16, the Lakers have gone 7-6. They are still on the outside looking in when it comes to the play-in tournament in the Western Conference, but they are currently just 1.5 games back from sixth place in the West. The top six seeds in the conference automatically make the playoffs.

The Lakers have been unlucky this season when it comes to injuries, with multiple key players missing games. 38-year-old LeBron James has done what he can to help, but he’s missed a few games here and there with ailments of his own.

Despite his age, he’s putting up 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game and continues to look like one of the best players in the league. He’s getting closer and closer to breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.

Will the Lakers make any moves?

Given how close the Lakers are to a playoff spot right now, it might be a good idea for the team’s front office to make a move or two that catapults the squad back to contender status.

Los Angeles continue to be linked with Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield, but there have been “rumblings” that L.A.’s front office has been told not to trade the team’s picks.

Not being able to use future first-round picks in potential trades would certainly hinder the organization’s ability to improve the roster around James and Davis.

For now, players like Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant will have to keep on doing what they can in order to help the Lakers climb up the standings.