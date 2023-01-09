- Report: Lakers optimistic that Anthony Davis can start targeting return to game action in 2 weeks
- Updated: January 9, 2023
The Los Angeles Lakers are playing some of their best basketball of the season right now, and they may have even more help on the way soon in the form of Anthony Davis.
According to a report, Davis will soon begin the “ramp-up process to return to play,” which could only take two weeks.
“The pain in Anthony Davis’ right foot continues to subside and the Los Angeles Lakers star plans to begin the ramp-up process to return to play when the team returns to L.A. this week, league sources told ESPN,” wrote NBA insider Dave McMenamin.
It sounds like Davis could be back on the floor sooner than later.
“There is optimism within the Lakers that the ramp-up process could take only a couple of weeks before Davis could start penciling in a potential return to game action, sources told ESPN,” McMenamin wrote.
The Lakers have done an admirable job of staying afloat without Davis, but there’s no doubt that they’re a better team when he’s on the court. Los Angeles has won five straight matchups to pull within two games of .500 at 19-21.
If Davis returns soon and picks up where he left off before his injury, there will be all sorts of positivity surrounding the Lakers. The eight-time All-Star had been playing some elite ball before going on the shelf, averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game this season.
Slowly but surely, Los Angeles has inched closer and closer to the postseason picture. Entering Monday’s slate of games, the Lakers are just half a game back of a spot in the play-in tournament and one game back of a spot in the playoffs.
There’s still a sense from Lakers fans that the team needs to make a trade or two in order to seriously contend for this season’s title, but it remains to be seen if that’s in the cards. Los Angeles has until the Feb. 9 deadline to decide what it wants to do on the trade market.
On Monday, the Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets on the road in hopes of extending their winning streak to six games. By the end of the day, Los Angeles could find itself on the right side of the postseason picture, which is a reality that seemed more like a dream for fans a couple weeks ago.