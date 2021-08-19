Report: Anthony Davis makes pivotal basketball change ahead of 2021-22 NBA season

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis had a disappointing end to last season due to injuries and poor conditioning.

As a result, Davis’ representation got the superstar some critical aid.

“After the season ended, there have been many conversations about Davis’s condition, and he can stay healthy for the Lakers moving forward,” wrote Landon Buford of Landonbuford.com “I recently spoke with a league source, and they shared that ‘Klutch Sports’ had gotten him a trainer to help keep Davis in proper condition to be available next season.”

Davis, 28, suffered a groin injury toward the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

The injury forced Davis to miss huge parts of the team’s first-round battle against the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers were ousted by the Suns in six games.

The University of Kentucky product collected 17.4 points and 6.6 boards during the 2021 playoffs.

Of course, when Davis is healthy he is one of the top players in the league. The veteran has career averages of 23.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

The Lakers have a completely different team than last year, and are expected to be an elite contender this upcoming season.