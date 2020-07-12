- Report: Anthony Davis Decides Not to Put Social Justice Message on Back of His Jersey
- Video: Dwight Howard Vehemently Claims That He’s Against Social Distancing
- Footage Leaks of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma Putting Work in NBA Bubble
- Quinn Cook Reveals ‘Uplifting’ Text LeBron James Sent Lakers After NBA Halted Season
- LeBron James Sends Final Warning to Rest of NBA: ‘Destroying Whoever in Front of Me’
- Video: Lakers Coaching Staff Releases Powerful Message Supporting Black Lives Matter
- Kyle Kuzma Reveals How Kawhi Leonard’s Career Is Inspiring Him in Role With Lakers
- Video: DeMarcus Cousins Calls Out Haters That Don’t Have LeBron James as NBA’s MVP
- NBA.com Says Giannis Antetokounmpo, Not LeBron James, Best Player in Orlando Bubble
- Report: Team President Believes Lakers Not Having Fans in Stands Could Lead to ‘Fighting’ Around NBA
Report: Anthony Davis Decides Not to Put Social Justice Message on Back of His Jersey
-
- Updated: July 12, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis will not put a social justice message on the back of his jersey for the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will wear his last name on the back of his jersey, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 12, 2020
Following the racial tensions that have flooded the country in recent weeks, players wanted to be active in Orlando, Fla. in their efforts to bring change.
As a result, the NBA and NBPA reached an agreement on a variety of social justice messages that players can portray of the backs of their jerseys.
A few Lakers, including sharpshooter Danny Green, revealed the messages they plan to put on their jersey. However, not everyone is going in that direction.
In fact, alpha LeBron James decided not to put a message on his jersey. The Lakers’ two best players appear to be in synchronization with their jersey decision.
On the floor, the duo is looking to bring a championship to Los Angeles. The Lakes are the No. 1 seed in Western Conference.
Davis is putting up 26.7 points, 9.4 boards and 3.1 assists per game this season.