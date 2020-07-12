Report: Anthony Davis Decides Not to Put Social Justice Message on Back of His Jersey

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis will not put a social justice message on the back of his jersey for the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will wear his last name on the back of his jersey, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 12, 2020

Following the racial tensions that have flooded the country in recent weeks, players wanted to be active in Orlando, Fla. in their efforts to bring change.

As a result, the NBA and NBPA reached an agreement on a variety of social justice messages that players can portray of the backs of their jerseys.

A few Lakers, including sharpshooter Danny Green, revealed the messages they plan to put on their jersey. However, not everyone is going in that direction.

In fact, alpha LeBron James decided not to put a message on his jersey. The Lakers’ two best players appear to be in synchronization with their jersey decision.

On the floor, the duo is looking to bring a championship to Los Angeles. The Lakes are the No. 1 seed in Western Conference.

Davis is putting up 26.7 points, 9.4 boards and 3.1 assists per game this season.