Danny Green’s Powerful 3-Word Message He Will Display on Lakers Jersey in Orlando Bubble

- Updated: July 8, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green has reportedly come to a decision on which social justice statement he will don on the back of his uniform, and it’s a powerful one.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green: “How Many More?”
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon: “Freedom.” https://t.co/p3fFuz7DqK
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 8, 2020
In the wake of the racial tensions that have flooded the country in recent weeks, players wanted to be vocal in their desire for change in Orlando, Fla.
The NBA and NBPA reached an agreement on a wide list of social justice messages that players can showcase of the backs of their jerseys. Multiple guys’ messages are starting to pour in.
Green, 33, is in his first season in the purple and gold.
The sharpshooter is putting up 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game this season. The Lakers hold the top spot in the Western Conference.
After winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors last year, Green is looking to replicate that success with the Lakers this season.
The Lakers’ 2019-20 campaign resumes on July 30.