Report: 76ers fan who was ejected for taunting Carmelo Anthony kept calling him ‘boy’

- Updated: January 27, 2022
Thursday was a rough night for the Los Angeles Lakers, as they got blown out by the Philadelphia 76ers without LeBron James.
It was also rough for Carmelo Anthony, as a fan got ejected after he kept calling him “boy.”
Sixers fan that was ejected for taunting Los Angeles Lakers star Carmelo Anthony kept calling him a “boy” and yelling “get in the corner boy” and “keeping shooting boy,” league sources tell @YahooSports.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 28, 2022
Philadelphia has some of the nation’s most passionate sports fans, but it also has a reputation for some of America’s meanest and most classless sports fans.
Without James, who missed the contest due to knee soreness, the Lakers were never really in it. Their offense seemed to function in slow motion, and they had major trouble hitting from 3-point land.
Anthony Davis, playing in just his second game after missing several weeks with a sprained MCL, was dominant with 31 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots. But most of the rest of the team was impotent offensively.
The Lakers as a whole shot just 40.9 percent from the field and 20.7 percent from downtown.
L.A. will face the Charlotte Hornets tomorrow.