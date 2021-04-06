Former Los Angeles Lakers big man Pau Gasol will be the subject of a four-part docuseries that chronicles the conclusion of his career overseas.

Leo Barraclough of Variety broke the news on the veteran who spent nearly seven seasons with the Lakers.

“Production is underway on a four-episode docuseries centering on top basketball player Pau Gasol, Variety can reveal exclusively,” wrote Barraclough. “The series chronicles Gasol, the two-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and six-time NBA All-Star, as he winds down his professional career.”

Gasol offered some insight into the docuseries, which has been in production since 2019 and is reportedly set to be shown this fall.

“There comes a time when a player’s professional career must come to an end,” Gasol said. “It won’t be a happy time for me, but you have to be prepared for it as there will be a huge gap that I will have to fill. Hopefully, this series helps shine a light on my state of mind as I contemplate what’s next.”

While Lakers fans await that docuseries, they’re more likely to focus their attention on Gasol’s brother, Marc, a member of this year’s Lakers team.