   Renowned sports doctor warns Anthony Davis could be shut down for months
Renowned sports doctor warns Anthony Davis could be shut down for months

Anthony Davis Lakers Getty Images

Noted sports doctor David J. Chao offered a potentially ominous projection for Anthony Davis’ Achilles injury, stating that the absence of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar could be a lengthy one.

Davis left the Lakers’ game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday after reaggravating his right Achilles, one of a number of different injuries that the veteran has been forced to deal with this season.

Losing Davis for any amount of time deals a blow to the Lakers, considering that’s he’s again delivering outstanding all-around numbers for the defending NBA champions. In 23 games this season, Davis is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

However, not having Davis for the next few months could have serious consequences when it comes to the Lakers’ chances of defending their title.

Of course, the greatest fear for both Davis and the Lakers is that he returns too soon, which could end up completely blowing out his Achilles and sidelining him for roughly an entire year.

The Lakers currently have a 21-7 record on the year, the second-best record in the Western Conference behind the Utah Jazz.