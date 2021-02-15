- Renowned sports doctor warns Anthony Davis could be shut down for months
-
- Updated: February 15, 2021
Noted sports doctor David J. Chao offered a potentially ominous projection for Anthony Davis’ Achilles injury, stating that the absence of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar could be a lengthy one.
#AD @Lakers
Good News: No definitive video evidence of complete Achilles tear.
Bad News: Clearly symptomatic from tendonitis and could have partial tear. Have to think a shut down is coming as high re-aggravation rate. https://t.co/vsDMYONffy
— David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) February 15, 2021
Shut down coming.
Measured in multiple weeks but could extend into months depending on severity. https://t.co/OfFWR81yrl
— David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) February 15, 2021
Davis left the Lakers’ game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday after reaggravating his right Achilles, one of a number of different injuries that the veteran has been forced to deal with this season.
Losing Davis for any amount of time deals a blow to the Lakers, considering that’s he’s again delivering outstanding all-around numbers for the defending NBA champions. In 23 games this season, Davis is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.
However, not having Davis for the next few months could have serious consequences when it comes to the Lakers’ chances of defending their title.
Of course, the greatest fear for both Davis and the Lakers is that he returns too soon, which could end up completely blowing out his Achilles and sidelining him for roughly an entire year.
The Lakers currently have a 21-7 record on the year, the second-best record in the Western Conference behind the Utah Jazz.