Rajon Rondo’s response to down playoffs with Clippers: ‘You’re only as good as your coach believes in you’

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo dismissed the idea that his career is on the downside, pointing the finger at his use by his coaches.

"I don’t think my game's declined. You’re only as good as your coach believes in you. Going forward this year, I understand where I am in my career, but I believe I can still bring a lot to the game." Rajon Rondo on playing at '20 playoff level after down playoffs with Clippers. pic.twitter.com/AxarsF89AI — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 31, 2021

On Monday, Rondo signed with the Lakers after being bought out from the Memphis Grizzlies, who had acquired him as part of the Eric Bledsoe deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers had acquired Rondo back in March after the veteran had signed a free agent deal with the Atlanta Hawks.

The questions about the 35-year-old Rondo’s decline became louder after his poor playoff performance with the Clippers this past season.

Just last year, Rondo was a part of the Lakers’ bubble roster that captured the franchise’s first league title in a decade.

Rondo is yet another former Lakers veteran to join the roster and will contribute as part of the team’s backcourt.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel no doubt took notice of Rondo’s comments and will get a closer look at him during the upcoming season. At that point, he’ll be able to determine if the veteran can still deliver on the court or if he is indeed in decline.