Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo will be entering the free agent market, though one betting site is indicating that it’s likely that the veteran will be re-signing with the NBA champions.

The 34-year-old Rondo completed his second season with the Lakers, mostly coming off the bench during his 48 regular season games and serving exclusively as a bench player during the postseason.

During the 2019-20 regular season, he averaged 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game, while adding to the veteran presence that helped give the Lakers the franchise’s first league title in a decade.

Rondo opted out of the final year of his contract with the Lakers, a player option that was scheduled to pay him $2.69 million for the 2020-21 campaign.

Given Rondo’s age and modest contributions, he’s not likely to garner a great deal more money than what he was set to make. However, there’s no guarantee that other teams won’t pursue him and outbid the Lakers.

One other reason why Rondo figures to stay with the Lakers is due to the shortest offseason ever for the NBA, which is set to get started on Dec. 22.