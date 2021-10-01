Rajon Rondo dicloses how many minutes Frank Vogel plans to give him this season

Despite already having a deep backcourt, the Los Angeles Lakers brought back veteran point guard Rajon Rondo for the upcoming NBA season.

The big question surrounding him has been how much, if any, playing time he will get. He revealed on Thursday what Lakers head coach Frank Vogel had told him about how many minutes he will receive this season.

Rondo of if he knows how many minutes he'll play this season "Coach told me anywhere from 0 to 48." — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) September 30, 2021

Rondo, 35, was an instrumental part of the Lakers’ championship run in 2020.

But now that Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn will be wearing the purple and gold, it will be hard to find meaningful playing time for Rondo.

Unless Westbrook or Nunn suffer an injury, Rondo may be largely relegated to the nebulous realm of being a player that is like another coach, similar to the role Udonis Haslem plays for the Miami Heat.

Nonetheless, Rondo’s experience, intelligence and leadership will be valuable qualities for a team hoping to regain the world title.