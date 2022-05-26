Famed rapper Snoop Dogg recently appeared on Logan Paul’s podcast “Impaulsive” and discussed life, music and more.

As the rapper is a Southern California native and a massive fan of sports, it should come as no big surprise that he discussed the Los Angeles Lakers with the hosts of the show.

In fact, Snoop Dogg spent a fair amount of time talking about legendary Lakers big man Shaquille O’Neal. He went into what it is specifically about O’Neal that inspires him.

Interestingly, the source of inspiration that Snoop Dogg draws from O’Neal has nothing to do with the Hall of Famer’s basketball career. Instead, it has to do with O’Neal’s success within the world of advertising and media.

“I’m chasing Shaquille O’Neal right now,” he said.

The rapper explained why.

“Shaq got so many motherf—— commercials and businesses, and this is my friend, and when I say I’m chasing him, that’s for the right reasons,” he said. “Not nothing negative or hate, it’s just, I’m inspired by him. I love how he took his basketball career, put it on pause, and took his business hand. And you forget he was a basketball player based off of how business minded he’s became.”

There’s no doubt that O’Neal has a lot going for him at the moment. He’s incredibly intelligent and charismatic and has made the most out of his career after basketball.

Still, while some people have forgotten that he was a basketball player first, Lakers fans will never forget it. O’Neal was one of the most dominant forces in NBA history during his time with the Lakers, and he was responsible for helping the organization win multiple titles.