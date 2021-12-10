Anthony Davis emerges on Lakers injury report ahead of game vs. Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

In good news, Rajon Rondo is no longer on the report. Unfortunately, Anthony Davis is listed as questionable due to left knee soreness.

Of course, Davis’ status for the game could easily determine how the night unfolds. The Lakers are favorites in the contest, but their chances of coming away with a win would definitely seem dicier without Davis.

Davis has played in 25 of the Lakers’ 26 games this season. He’s averaging 24.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game on 52.3 percent shooting from the field, which is certainly a solid shooting clip. He’s still struggling from beyond the arc, however, as he’s knocking down just 19.2 percent of his shots from deep.

Time will tell if he’s able to suit up for Friday’s game. The Lakers could really use a victory, and Davis would surely like to have a hand in making that happen.

L.A.’s record is back to .500 after Thursday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers are 13-13 on the season and still can’t seem to escape the middle of the pack in the Western Conference.

The Lakers’ remaining schedule isn’t particularly easy, so it’s important for them to take advantage of matchups against underwhelming teams like the Thunder. A win over Oklahoma City could perhaps be what L.A. needs to finally turn things around for good.

After the matchup with the Thunder, the Lakers will face the Orlando Magic on Sunday at home.