Frank Vogel’s telling comments on Rajon Rondo’s reduced role for upcoming season

While the Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back veteran guard Rajon Rondo, the team’s head coach indicated that he’s not likely to see much court action during the 2021-22 campaign.

Frank Vogel appeared on the “Lakeshow” podcast and told co-hosts Allie Clifton and Chris McGee that Rondo is expected to serve in the role of seasoned leader as opposed to being an asset on the court.

“I think Rondo coming back can be a real positive voice,” Vogel said. “For a guy that’s not gonna play as much but can really impact our team with his leadership.”

Rondo was previously with the Lakers for two seasons from 2018 to 2020, with his second season concluding with the franchise’s first NBA title in a decade.

Last season, the 35-year-old Rondo split time between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers, but returned to the Lakers in the hopes of having history repeat itself with another championship.

Rondo is just one of many veterans on this year’s Lakers squad, and it remains to be seen how well he’s able to adapt to his new leadership role. If it’s a smooth transition, it could be a good sign that the team could be ready for another deep postseason run.