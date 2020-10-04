The Los Angeles Lakers are two wins away from acquiring a championship.

With the Lakers so deep into the postseason, veteran Rajon Rondo is pushing his teammates to just feed the ball to superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“When you get this late in the season in the Finals, it’s not much you have to do to command the guys in the huddle,” Rondo said. “Personally, I was continuing to remind guys to stay focused, keep their poise, take care of the ball and give LeBron or AD the ball.”

Rondo, 34, knows the importance of star power in the playoffs.

The journeyman attained a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008. That team featured legends Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen.

Now, Rondo is playing alongside James and Davis. Both players were named to the All-NBA First Team.

James, 35, is averaging 27.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game in the postseason. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in NBA history.

As for Davis, he is playing some of the best basketball of his career. The big man is collecting 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game in the playoffs.

The Lakers will look to take a 3-0 lead against the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals on Sunday evening.