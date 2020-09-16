Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis reportedly were named to the All-NBA First Team on Wednesday.

2019-20 All-NBA teams: First: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, James Harden Second: Damian Lillard, Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic, Chris Paul, Pascal Siakam Third: Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert, Russell Westbrook — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 16, 2020

Davis and James have been fantastic in their first season together in Los Angeles. The duo has led the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals where they will take on the Denver Nuggets.

During the regular season, James averaged a career-high in assists and is in the MVP conversation. The 16-time All-Star averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game this year.

It is James’ 16th selection to an All-NBA team.

As for Davis, he has made his fourth All-NBA team in his career. The big man averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Lakers in the regular season.

However, both James and Davis have a bigger goal in mind. The star-studded pair is looking to bring a championship back to Los Angeles in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble.