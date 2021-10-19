Rajon Rondo on his expectations for Anthony Davis this season: ‘Nothing less than MVP and a championship’

Los Angeles Lakers veteran Rajon Rondo recently spoke about his expectations for Anthony Davis for the upcoming season.

Rondo clearly has a lot of confidence in Davis, because the point guard has lofty expectations for the big man.

“My expectation for him this year is MVP,” Rondo told The Athletic’s Bill Oram. “Nothing less than MVP and a championship, and he’s a guy that can do it.”

Davis had a frustrating 2020-21 season, and he’s looking to put it behind him. He appeared in just 36 games and averaged 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Many folks expect Davis to flourish in the upcoming campaign. In fact, the 28-year-old recently revealed that he has been getting signals from his teammates that the Lakers are “your team.”

His down year in the 2020-21 campaign was one of the biggest reasons why L.A. took a quick playoff exit. This time around, he’s looking to be one of the biggest reasons why L.A. makes a deep playoff run.

Davis and the Lakers will make their debut for the 2021-22 regular season on Tuesday. L.A. has a difficult matchup to deal with in the form of the Golden State Warriors.