Anthony Davis says Lakers teammates are telling him, ‘This is your team’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis recently said that he has received signals that the Lakers are his team.

“I think I have the capability of doing so,” said Davis about making the Lakers his team. “Now obviously we have a lot of great talent, [Rajon] Rondo is a great leader, LeBron [James], myself, Russ (Russell Westbrook), Melo (Carmelo Anthony). And it takes a group for leadership. Now obviously I know, the guys have talked to me about, ‘This is your team, we go as you go.’ Kind of the same thing that we did my first year here, but I think adding a couple guys, it makes that job a lot easier, where it takes a lot of stress and a lot of load off of one guy. Where we can have four, five, six guys that can do what they have to do to win basketball games. “And at the end of the day we all have to sacrifice to reach our common goal, and that’s to win a championship.”

There’s no doubt that Davis is one of the most important players on this Lakers team. He had a down year in the 2020-21 campaign, and that was one of the biggest reasons why L.A. had a quick playoff exit.

When he’s at his best and healthy, Davis is one of the best players in the NBA. He’s capable of taking a game over on both ends of the floor.

The 28-year-old would love to get back on track and have a strong 2021-22 campaign. Last season, he averaged 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, all of which were lower marks than those of his 2019-20 campaign.

If the Lakers are going to compete for another NBA title in the 2021-22 season, Davis is going to be a big factor. He’s clearly ready to take on the challenge.