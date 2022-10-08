Proposed 3-team trade involves sending Draymond Green to Lakers, Myles Turner to Warriors and Russell Westbrook to Pacers

Bill Simmons had an interesting take on a proposed three-team deal involving Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook on a recent episode of The Lowe Post podcast.

Simmons suggested a trade that would involve the Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers following the release of the video of Draymond Green punching Warriors teammate Jordan Poole.

Draymond’s punch on Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/lsvlCUwZcC — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 7, 2022

Because of Green’s actions, Simmons doesn’t believe that it is inconceivable for the Warriors to trade him and avoid a season similar to the one they faced when Green and Kevin Durant got into a heated argument in the 2018-19 season.

Tensions ran high between KD and Draymond after going into OT with the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/J1EX86uNSz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 13, 2018

With that in mind, Simmons proposed a deal that would send Westbrook to the Pacers, center Myles Turner to the Warriors and Green to join the Lakers and LeBron James.

“He played on the ‘Jail Blazers,’ he played on a bunch of different [internally acrimonious] [Chicago] Bulls teams, he’s been through it in ’19 with Durant,” Simmons said about Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. “[By] all accounts everyone says [the final 2018-19 season with Durant was] a really really profoundly unhappy season. … I don’t think they wanna go through that again. … That’s why I do think a trade isn’t inconceivable.”

Simmons isn’t the only person to have this idea, as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young questioned whether or not Green was trying to get to Los Angeles after seeing the video of him punching Poole.

Green has a player option on his contract for the 2023-24 season, but he could opt out and become a free agent after the 2022-23 campaign. Last season for the Warriors, Green averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from beyond the arc.

There’s no doubt that Green is a valuable defender and playmaker, but he’s also only played for the Warriors in his NBA career. Simmons may believe that he is a better fit for Los Angeles than Westbrook, but Green doesn’t stretch the floor very well at this point in his career.

The Lakers could certainly use his defensive ability, but Los Angeles would still have questions offensively outside of James and Anthony Davis if a deal were made for Green.

Green certainly crossed the line with his actions towards Poole, but the Warriors may not be quick to deal the four-time champion after he’s done so much for the franchise. Still, Simmons’ trade proposal is an interesting one if the Lakers are still keen on moving off of Westbrook this season.