Trae Young suggests Draymond Green is trying to go to L.A. after video leaks of him punching Jordan Poole

Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young believes that Draymond Green is trying to get to Los Angeles following the release of a video that shows him punching Jordan Poole in practice this week.

Draymond is tryna get to LA.

Damn ! 😳 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) October 7, 2022

Green is expected to face internal discipline from the Golden State Warriors for his actions, according to Warriors general manager Bob Myers.

“These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don’t condone it, but it happens,” Myers said. “Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room. … As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally.”

In the video, Green and Poole appear to get in a verbal argument before Green gets in Poole’s face. Poole then pushes the veteran forward off of him, to which Green responds by punching him square in the face. The two are then separated by coaches and teammates.

Draymond’s punch on Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/lsvlCUwZcC — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 7, 2022

It’s a scary situation, as Green’s emotions appear to have gotten the best of him in this instance. The Warriors won the NBA title in the 2021-22 season, but it’s possible that this incident will hang over the team into the start of the regular season later this month.

Young isn’t the only person who thinks that Green is trying to get to Los Angeles, as some fans made jokes about Green defending Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Jordan Poole: “I can’t believe LeBron went 0-7 yesterday 😂” Draymond: pic.twitter.com/6fMvN1fl1a — ᴊᴏꜱᴇ ☔️ (@KlayForTrey) October 6, 2022

It’s likely a long shot that Green’s actions were actually part of a bigger plan to leave the Warriors, as he’s spent his entire career with Golden State and won four NBA titles with the team.

The Warriors certainly rely on Green as their emotional leader, but he took things too far during the in-practice scuffle with Poole.

“He will tell you he has been over that line but he always comes back,” Myers said. “Nobody is saying they don’t want him around … but [Wednesday] was not a good moment. … I don’t think he likes putting himself in these spots. He is in one, but I think he’ll find a way to earn the respect of his teammates and Jordan back.”

Green has a player option on his contract for the 2023-24 season, but he could opt out and become a free agent after the 2022-23 campaign. Last season for the Warriors, Green averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from beyond the arc.