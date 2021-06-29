Paul George recalls words from LeBron James after Clippers take Game 5 from Suns

Following the Los Angeles Clippers’ 116-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, All-Star Paul George recalled some words from Los Angeles Lakers titan LeBron James on injuries.

"I heard LeBron saying he's not 100% and won't ever be again and I thought about it. That was straight for me as well. It's tough, but it's part of this game. You gotta take it and be able to adapt." Paul George on bouncing back from injuries in his career. #Clippers pic.twitter.com/65AvoBeELo — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 29, 2021

James, 36, battled an ankle injury during the second half of the 2020-21 regular season.

Furthermore, the injury caused the four-time MVP to not be at full health in the postseason. The Lakers lost to the Suns in six games during the first round.

Those same Suns are now battling the Clippers, who are without the services of two-time champion Kawhi Leonard. Although the Clippers are without their best player, they are getting a heroic effort from George.

George, 31, delivered 41 points, 13 boards, six assists and three steals in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals to stave off elimination on the road.

The Suns are up 3-2 on the Clippers as both teams get ready for Game 6 in Los Angeles on Wednesday.