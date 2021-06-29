- Paul George recalls words from LeBron James after Clippers take Game 5 from Suns
- Social media post resurfaces of Damian Lillard saying he’d play for the Lakers or Jazz
- Montrezl Harrell throws subtle jab at Lakers after dominating Drew League game in Los Angeles
- Jason Kidd sends sincere message to LeBron James after leaving Lakers
- Scottie Pippen calls Phil Jackson racist, also says he exposed and disrespected Kobe Bryant
- Report: Some within Lakers organization surprised Frank Vogel hasn’t received new deal yet
- NBA scout slams Dennis Schroder: ‘I question his leadership and shooting’
- Video: Lakers superstar Anthony Davis makes huge life announcement
- Report: Billionaire agrees to sell massive ownership stake of Lakers after playoffs exit
- Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and friends robbed at gunpoint in Los Angeles
Paul George recalls words from LeBron James after Clippers take Game 5 from Suns
-
- Updated: June 28, 2021
Following the Los Angeles Clippers’ 116-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, All-Star Paul George recalled some words from Los Angeles Lakers titan LeBron James on injuries.
"I heard LeBron saying he's not 100% and won't ever be again and I thought about it. That was straight for me as well. It's tough, but it's part of this game. You gotta take it and be able to adapt."
Paul George on bouncing back from injuries in his career. #Clippers pic.twitter.com/65AvoBeELo
— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 29, 2021
James, 36, battled an ankle injury during the second half of the 2020-21 regular season.
Furthermore, the injury caused the four-time MVP to not be at full health in the postseason. The Lakers lost to the Suns in six games during the first round.
Those same Suns are now battling the Clippers, who are without the services of two-time champion Kawhi Leonard. Although the Clippers are without their best player, they are getting a heroic effort from George.
George, 31, delivered 41 points, 13 boards, six assists and three steals in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals to stave off elimination on the road.
The Suns are up 3-2 on the Clippers as both teams get ready for Game 6 in Los Angeles on Wednesday.