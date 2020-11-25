The Los Angeles Lakers have been making some significant moves during this NBA offseason, with the signing of Marc Gasol being the latest in an impressive line of acquisitions for the defending champions.

Pau Gasol, Marc’s elder brother, took to Twitter on Tuesday after the signing became official to welcome the one-time NBA champion to the Lakers family.

During Pau Gasol’s stint with the Lakers, the Spanish national won two titles while playing alongside Kobe Bryant and knows what it takes to be successful in the pressure-filled environment of Los Angeles.

Along with welcoming his brother to the storied franchise, Pau Gasol appears to like the idea of returning to the franchise that may eventually retire his No. 16 jersey.

At this point, the Lakers will be looking to fill out their roster with players willing to take veteran minimum contracts. It remains to be seen whether the two-time NBA champion is on the team’s radar with only a few weeks left until training camp.