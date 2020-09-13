- Former Lakers Star Pau Gasol Honors Kobe Bryant and His Family in Epic Fashion
- Here’s What Rajon Rondo’s Brother Said to Russell Westbrook That Set Him Off
- Report: Protesters Surround NBA Bus in Bubble Asking for Help From LeBron James
- Video: LeBron James Nearly Ends Austin Rivers After Getting Ball Thrown at His Head
- Video: Rajon Rondo’s Brother Talks Trash to Russell Westbrook, Who Angrily Goes Back After Him
- Video: LeBron James Laughs in Russell Westbrook’s Face After He Says He Should Be Doubled
- Video: Lakers Superstar LeBron James Mean Mugs, Proceeds to Talk Trash vs. Rockets
- Video: LeBron James Pulls Up to Lakers-Rockets Game With Tribute to Colin Kaepernick
- Derek Fisher Highlights Major Difference Between Him and LeBron James on Top of All-Time Playoff Wins List
- Report: Danuel House Jr. Expelled From Bubble After Having Unauthorized Guest in Room for ‘Multiple Hours’
Former Lakers Star Pau Gasol Honors Kobe Bryant and His Family in Epic Fashion
-
- Updated: September 13, 2020
Former NBA big man Pau Gasol and his wife Catherine McDonnell welcomed their first daughter on Sunday, and they did so by paying tribute to an NBA legend.
Gasol named his little one Elisabet Gianna Gasol to honor the memory of late Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.
View this post on Instagram
Nuestra pequeña ya está con nosotros! Todo ha ido muy bien y no podemos estar más felices!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol 😍, un nombre con mucho significado para nuestra preciosa hija!! ❤️👨👩👧 #Padredeniña Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol 😍, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! ❤️👨👩👧 #girldad
The elder Bryant and younger Bryant were two of nine people who were killed in a tragic helicopter crash in late January.
The elder Gasol played with the elder Bryant for six-and-a-half seasons in L.A. The two went to the NBA Finals three straight years from 2008 to 2010, winning back-to-back championships in the process.
Along the way, the two became close. The connection between their families is still very much intact, as the Gasols and Bryants spent some quality time together just a few weeks ago.
After leaving the Lakers in free agency in 2014, the elder Gasol has played for three different NBA teams. Most recently, he spent the stretch run of the 2018-19 campaign with the Milwaukee Bucks.