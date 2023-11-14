Lakers News

Lakers provide injury updates on LeBron James and Anthony Davis ahead of Tuesday’s matchup vs. Grizzlies

Peter Dewey
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
LeBron James and Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers provided injury updates on stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis ahead of Tuesday’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

James missed the Lakers’ last game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, but he is listed as questionable with a left calf contusion for Tuesday’s game. Davis (left adductor/hip spasm) is listed as probable, a good sign for his chances to play on Tuesday.

The Lakers won’t have guard Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion), forward Jarred Vanderbilt (left heel bursitis) or rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino (right patella contusion) on Tuesday.

It’s a good sign for the Lakers that James is at least questionable for Tuesday’s game, as it gives him a chance to return to action. The Lakers had six different players in double figures on Sunday against the Blazers with James out.

Davis (30 points) led the way for the Lakers, but Cam Reddish (18 points), Rui Hachimura (19 points), Austin Reaves (18 points), D’Angelo Russell (11 points) and Taurean Prince (11 points) all stepped up for Los Angeles with James out.

So far this season, James is averaging 25.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from 3-point range. He’s played 35 or more minutes in several games, and Lakers head coach Darvin Ham revealed on Sunday that he doesn’t want to run the four-time champion down too early in the season.

Since joining the Lakers prior to the 2018-19 season, James has appeared in more than 56 games just one time (the 2019-20 season). The Lakers went on to win the title that season.

Davis has missed just one game for the Lakers this season (Nov. 8 against the Houston Rockets), and he’s been solid when in the lineup. The star big man is averaging 23.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

If both James and Davis can play on Tuesday, it’ll put the Lakers in a good spot to win against a Memphis team that is just 2-8 this season.

The Lakers and Grizzlies are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. PST on Nov. 14 from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

